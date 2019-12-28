Alumni pledge $1 million to IIT-M for scholarships

The 1994 B. Tech batch of Indian Institute of Technology Madras has pledged $1 million to its alma mater.

The amount will be contributed over a period of three years and used for merit-cum-means scholarships, improving emotional wellness of students and individual engineering departments.

A 2004 distinguished alumnus awardee, Marti G. Subrahmanyam alone has donated $100,000 to establish an institute chair in the chemical engineering department.

The first occupant will be Raghunathan Rengaswamy of the 1990 B. Tech CE branch. Mr. Marti, professor of finance and economics at the New York University graduated in 1967 in B. Tech Mechanical engineering.

Awards presented

At a function on Friday, the distinguished alumnus awards for 2020 were announced.

Girija Vaidyanathan, former chief secretary, who completed her Ph.D in 2011 from the Humanities Department, was among those selected.

The CEO of the office of institutional development M. Subramanian said the office had raised around ₹400 crore so far. Around 4,000 alumni had contributed to the institute. Alumni funds support student participation in international events, faculty paper presentations and augment campus infrastructure, he said.