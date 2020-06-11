Alumni association donates grocery kits

CHENNAI

11 June 2020 00:07 IST

The Wesley Alumni Association distributed free grocery kits to families of 150 students of the Wesley Higher Secondary School, Royapettah. The beneficiaries were daily wage labourers and poor families affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Donations were collected from alumni, teachers and well-wishers. Each kit valued at ₹1,000 comprised 25 items including rice and pulses. Two masks were also provided in the kit.

Dipson Roy, headmaster of the school, distributed the kits.