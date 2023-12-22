ALT School’s Santa squad brings festive cheer to Rela Hospital

December 22, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Rela Hospital welcomed a group of children from The ALT School, to bring the festive cheer among patients and attenders. Dressed in Santa costumes, a group of 30 children from the school the hospital with gifts and chocolates.

The children, aged from two to 14, and their teachers and school staff went across the premises carolling, dancing, and distributing specially curated gift bags filled with small presents and treats. “Christmas is all about spreading smiles, joy, and cheer like confetti. We, at the ALT School, along with a bunch of our homeschoolers, dress up as Santas for a Santa Parade and visit malls, star hotels, etc., to spread smiles. This year, our homeschoolers wanted to do the parade in a hospital,” a spokesperson of the school said in a release from Rela Hospital.

“Witnessing the transformative power of these little Santas is truly heartening. The energy and cheer they spread is ineffable,” said Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, CEO, Rela Hospital.

