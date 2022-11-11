Alstom bags contract to manufacture trains for a section of Chennai Metro phase 2 project

The advanced trains delivered manufactured by Alstom have been operating on Chennai Metro Rail metro lines for a few years. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

ADVERTISEMENT

For a 26-km stretch in Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase 2 project, Alstom has bagged the contract to manufacture trains.

In this contract worth ₹798 crore, Alstom will have to design, manufacture, supply, test and commission 78 coaches or 26 trains for one of the key stretches in the Phase 2 project from Poonamallee to Light House, which will run via 28 stations (18 elevated and 10 underground), according to a press release.

The firm will manufacture three-coach driverless trains, which will be monitored from the Operation Control Centre (OCC). “In line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ vision, these metro cars will be 100% indigenously manufactured at one of Alstom’s largest urban rolling stock manufacturing facilities, in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh,” the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alstom has manufactured 208 coaches for both phase 1 and phase 1 extension project which have been functional now. These trains are equipped with automatic train protection (ATP) and automatic train operation (ATO), and regenerative braking system, the release said.

Rajesh Chaturvedi, director, Systems and Operation, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd., said: “The advanced trains delivered by Alstom have been operating on our metro lines for many years now, proving their strong capability to cater to the India market. We are confident that the phase 2 project will provide better connectivity with minimal impact to the environment and benefit the lives of millions of people living in the city.”