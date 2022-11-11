Alstom bags contract to manufacture trains for a section of Chennai Metro phase 2 project

The company will manufacture, test and commission 26 three-coach driverless trains to run on Poonamallee-Light House stretch

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 11, 2022 19:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The advanced trains delivered manufactured by Alstom have been operating on Chennai Metro Rail metro lines for a few years. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

ADVERTISEMENT

For a 26-km stretch in Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase 2 project, Alstom has bagged the contract to manufacture trains.

In this contract worth ₹798 crore, Alstom will have to design, manufacture, supply, test and commission 78 coaches or 26 trains for one of the key stretches in the Phase 2 project from Poonamallee to Light House, which will run via 28 stations (18 elevated and 10 underground), according to a press release.

The firm will manufacture three-coach driverless trains, which will be monitored from the Operation Control Centre (OCC). “In line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ vision, these metro cars will be 100% indigenously manufactured at one of Alstom’s largest urban rolling stock manufacturing facilities, in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh,” the release said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Alstom has manufactured 208 coaches for both phase 1 and phase 1 extension project which have been functional now. These trains are equipped with automatic train protection (ATP) and automatic train operation (ATO), and regenerative braking system, the release said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Rajesh Chaturvedi, director, Systems and Operation, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd., said:  “The advanced trains delivered by Alstom have been operating on our metro lines for many years now, proving their strong capability to cater to the India market. We are confident that the phase 2 project will provide better connectivity with minimal impact to the environment and benefit the lives of millions of people living in the city.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
Chennai Metro Rail

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app