Alphabet International School named third best international school by Education World

The Hindu Bureau October 18, 2022 00:43 IST

Alphabet International School was named the third best international school in Tamil Nadu by the Education World, according to a press release.

Kavita Saraf, head of school received the award in New Delhi. “The award highlights the school’s commitment to exponential growth since it began in 2009,” the release said.

Initially, the school began with a focus on kindergarten and gradually included the primary, middle years and the diploma programme as well.