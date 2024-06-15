GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alms seeker found murdered at the foot of Vallimalai near Katpadi

Published - June 15, 2024 11:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old alms seeker, native of Madurai, was found murdered at the foot of Vallimalai near Katpadi town in Vellore on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as S. Ravi, 65. After migrating from Madurai years ago, he took shelter, along with many sadhus, in temporary tents and thatched houses at the foothills or on the streets near the Lord Murugan Temple.

A few days ago, Ravi was reported missing, with the news going viral on social media as he had given a tip-off to government authorities on illegal sand mining and ganja sales in the area. The Katpadi police conducted an investigation and found that he was murdered and buried near the hillock.

Initial inquiry revealed that he was murdered for stealing a mobile phone.

The body was unearthed under the supervision of Katpadi Tahsildar K. Saravanan and sent to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore for post-mortem.

