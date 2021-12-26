‘Allow two-way traffic on Pallavaram flyover’

CHENNAI

26 December 2021 00:55 IST

Motorists going towards Tambaram on G.S.T. Road get caught in traffic jams

With traffic jams becoming a norm every evening at Pallavaram, motorists bound for Tambaram on the GST Road have urged the government to allow two-way traffic on the flyover.

P.T. Ramakrishnan, a long-time resident, said that vehicles proceeding to the south were unable to take the flyover, causing traffic snarls on the road. “They have closed traffic signals at Old Police Station and at Areva, which adds to the congestion on the road. Motorists proceeding to Pozhichalur, Anakaputhur and Kundrathur are forced to join the south-bound traffic for about 2 km, which is unnecessary,” he said.

Activist V. Santhanam said that Fridays were even worse as the weekly market at Pallavaram with around 1,000 shops attracted a large crowd. “Shops that were at the old Moore Market have been moved here, which has led to hundreds of temporary outlets selling literally everything under the sun. It is a very popular weekly market and steps must be taken to regulate traffic since it involves the livelihood of the traders. With a history of 200 years, it is part of the heritage of the locality,” he said.

CITU Pallavaram Shanty Traders’ Union president Y. Ismail said they had been petitioning the government to make it a two-lane flyover and allow two-way traffic.

Originally meant to trade cattle and started by the British, he explained that the weekly market had been shifted to several locations in Pallavaram. “It is after great efforts that it is at its present location. It serves the poorest of the poor who can buy a week’s provisions and vegetables at very low prices,” he added.

A traffic expert said that ideally, the flyover should have been a two-way facility. “Even now the Highways Department can change its use. It need not allow buses and heavy vehicles on it,” he said.

A source in the traffic police said they had received requests from local residents. “We will get a proposal ready and send it to the State Highways department, which will have to take the final call,” the source said.