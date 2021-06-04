Allow shops in certain districts with relaxations from June 7, appeals traders’ body

CHENNAI

04 June 2021 22:27 IST

The State government must allow all shops to function in districts where COVID-19 cases have decreased with certain relaxations from June 7.

It was one of the requests presented by office bearers of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu during a meeting with Chief Secretary on Friday.

Its state president A.M. Vikramaraja said the government must allow shops to be open between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in districts where cases have dropped. In other districts, shops that sell essential commodities may be allowed to function with restrictions. Customers must be allowed to purchase from shops by walk.

The traders’ body has also submitted a charter of demands to Chief Minister M.K.Stalin. Some of the other demands include bakeries, tea shops and barber shops must be allowed to operate with restrictions and retail flowers shops should be allowed to function till 6 p.m.