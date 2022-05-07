Allow ‘Pattina Pravesam’ , pontiffs urge CM

The pontiffs praise temple restoration events, and retrieving of temple lands

Pontiffs and representatives of various adheenams meeting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Pontiffs and representatives of various maths in the State called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday.

The delegation included Kovai Peerooraadheenam Shanthalinga Marudhachala Adigalar, Sivagangai Kundakudi Aadheenam Ponnambala Adigalar, Vizhuppuram Mailam Pommapuram Aadheenam Sivagnana Balaya Swamigal, and Mayiladuthirai Darumai Aadheenam Thambiran Swamigal.

The pontiffs lauded the efforts of the Chief Minister in temple restoration projects and retrieval of temple lands.

The pontiffs also stressed the need for revoking the ban on “Pattina Pravesam” of Dharmapuram Aadheenam. The Chief Minister has assured them of support to resolve the issues pertaining to the event based on tradition.

The pontiffs stressed the need for resolving the religious issues based on traditional values without any political controversy.

HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and HR and CE Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran were present.