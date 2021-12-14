Plea to resume normal functioning of Kancheepuram temple

CHENNAI

14 December 2021 00:57 IST

The Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice, returnable by December 21, to the management of Sri Devarajaswamy temple on a public interest litigation plea filed by a lawyer complaining about non resumption of regular functioning of temple in Kancheepuram.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad passed the order on the petition filed by Anantha Desikan of Kolapakkam. The litigant complained that activities such as theertham, tirumanjanam or abhishekam, shataari, arandanam, archanai, puja, and prasadam distribution were not being conducted.

His counsel said that only celebrities and VIPs were allowed to go near the sanctum sanctorum and the regular devotees were denied access. He pointed out that the temple had been continuing with most of the COVID-19 restrictions though the government had relaxed the norms and all other temples had begun functioning normally.