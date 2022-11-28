‘Allow candidates to participate in mop-up counselling for PG medical admissions’

November 28, 2022 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association has requested the State government to allow candidates, who joined post graduate medical courses after round one or two of the Tamil Nadu State counselling, to participate in the mop-up counselling like last year.

In a statement issued on Monday, the association said that candidates had filed writ petitions in the Madras High Court requesting to allow all candidates to participate in the mop-up counselling. The order, which was pronounced today, allowed only the particular petitioners — six candidates — to participate in the mop-up counselling.

The association urged the government to allow all candidates to participate in the mop-up counselling as there is a high chance of candidates getting a better seat as a result of possible seat blocking and availability of better seats in the tentative seat matrix, the statement said.