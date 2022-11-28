  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE Brazil 1-0 Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: Casemiro scores for Brazil

‘Allow candidates to participate in mop-up counselling for PG medical admissions’

The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association requests State government to allow candidates to participate in the mop-up counselling like last year

November 28, 2022 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association has requested the State government to allow candidates, who joined post graduate medical courses after round one or two of the Tamil Nadu State counselling, to participate in the mop-up counselling like last year.

In a statement issued on Monday, the association said that candidates had filed writ petitions in the Madras High Court requesting to allow all candidates to participate in the mop-up counselling. The order, which was pronounced today, allowed only the particular petitioners — six candidates — to participate in the mop-up counselling.

The association urged the government to allow all candidates to participate in the mop-up counselling as there is a high chance of candidates getting a better seat as a result of possible seat blocking and availability of better seats in the tentative seat matrix, the statement said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.