‘Allot vending spaces for the differently abled in Marina Beach’

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) appealed to the Greater Chennai Corporation, demanding that differently abled persons be allotted space for setting up businesses on Marina beach in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

Earlier this week, the civic body began issue of applications for the allotment of shops on the beach under two categories, which comprised vendors who already have shops and newcomers.

S. Namburajan, State general secretary, TARATDAC, said that the announcement made by the civic body did not mention about the 5% reservation to be given for doing such businesses for the differently abled.

“This reservation should be provided under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act,” he said.