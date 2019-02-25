Allocation for T.N. comes down drastically under Bharatmala II

Under Bharatmala phase I, Tamil Nadu was allocated 2,484 km of roads and under phase II, a total of 460 km. Almost all these roads are high-speed access-controlled corridors that would cut down travel time, but the allocation has come down, perhaps due to protests against infrastructure projects, say experts.

Almost all the projects under phase I and II of Bharatmala are greenfield alignments in which the existing roads and the adjacent developments won’t be disturbed. Aiming to reduce the impact on livelihood and bring down demolition of structures due to brownfield projects, the Centre has opted for more greenfield projects in the State, say experts.

Union Minister of State Pon. Radhakrishnan said elevated corridors were being constructed wherever there was no other alternative. “They are very costly and greenfield projects are the only way out,” he said.

High-speed transport

A former planner says, “Though Tamil Nadu has a good network of roads when compared to other States, we do not have as many expressways allowing high-speed transport. Our roads only connect villages and towns. Bypasses don’t help much in cutting down travel time. With rail transport having its own limitations, there is a need for new roads to be constructed if economic development needs to happen.”

Asked about the impact of agriculture lands being acquired for road projects, he said land conversion keeps happening. “In many places, farmers sell their lands to real estate developers. But when a road comes, they don’t look at the larger benefits and protests happen despite better compensation. The government must ensure that public interest and nation building go hand in hand,” he said.

Making a case for greenfield projects, a former official of the Highways Department said that new formations were the way forward.

Though Tamil Nadu has over 63,650 km of roads, including 11,830 km of State Highways, 11,638 km length of major district roads and 34,858 km of other district roads, it is unable to widen many existing roads due to issues relating to land acquisition, tree cutting and demolition of existing structures.

“We are unable to add new roads and can only upgrade existing roads and that too with available land. Capacity augmentation can’t be done on existing structures,” he said.

The State and Centre have to take steps to explain the advantages of the projects and get the consent of the people,” he added.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said the State government, understanding the need for better connectivity, was extending all possible help for land acquisition.