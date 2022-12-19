Alliance Française of Madras gets a new building

December 19, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Learning French and embracing culture go hand-in-hand, says French Ambassador recalling that France and Chennai’s relations date back to 18th century

The Hindu Bureau

French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain, Consul-General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai Lise Talbot Barre, and Alliance Francaise of Madras president Pravin Kannanur at the art exhibition and the Inauguration of new building in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Globally, the number of French speakers has never been so high in history and statistics indicate that there are roughly 320 million of them, said Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at the inauguration of a new building on the Alliance Française of Madras premises on Monday. A city landmark, the Alliance Française has been functioning on College Road since 1953 and the newly inaugurated space at “Espace 24” has been envisioned as a centre for cultural research and studies. 

“With the number of speakers growing, it is important that we continue to support the Alliance Française and the work they do. Festivals such as the French Rendez-Vous, which the Alliance Française helped organise, are important as learning French and embracing culture go hand-in-hand,” he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Ambassador said that Chennai and France’s relations date back to the 18th century and that they were keen on continuing to build more bridges with India.

Lise Talbot Barré, Consul-General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai, said the new building would give them the opportunity to welcome more students.

“We hope to see the French language bloom even more. I thank the government of Tamil Nadu for all their support for our cultural activities,” she said. 

Pravin Kannanur, president, Alliance Française of Madras, was awarded the ‘Chevalier des Arts Et Lettres’ decoration on behalf of the French Minister of Culture Rima Abdul Malik.

Speaking about the new building, Mr. Kannanur said they dedicated the space to the city of Chennai, the people of Tamil Nadu, and the continuing cooperation between India and France.  “This institution has continuously catalysed and nurtured the cultural ecology of the region. The coming year will be our 70th year in Chennai and it coincides with the 140th year of the Alliance Française Fondation in Paris,” he said.

An art exhibition “And when she roared the universe quaked” curated by Jesal Thacker of Sakshi Gallery was inaugurated at the new building. The building has new classrooms and event spaces. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US