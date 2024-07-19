Alleged illegal road construction cited by locals at Thiruvanmiyur Beach again, Chennai Corporation to inspect

Road construction is underway at Thiruvanmiyur Beach, close to the Arupadaiveedu Temple, which violates the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) regulations, according to residents of Ward 179 in Adyar under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to G.Surendran, a resident, said, “Work began on a small patch in the middle of a previous mud path, 10 days ago when heavy vehicles were seen transporting materials and laying bitumen. These activities were done very close to the sea. The erstwhile pathway connected the main road [East Coast Road] to the settlements on the beach.”

He claimed that a few years ago, debris was piled up at certain spots that were later flattened to pave the pathway. “They used to be narrow, but now they are getting wider, so heavy vehicles can ply easily. Now, there is an attempt to make them proper roads,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the public living close to the sea, the pathways and the road were put up with the support of elected representatives to facilitate ease of transport on the stretch.

Local Councillor Kayalvizhi Jayakumar maintained that no such activities were going on at the beach. “Corporation is looking at placing CCTV cameras in the area to keep it under surveillance,” she added.

An engineer for the Zone with the Chennai Corporation stated that regular inspections are ongoing to ensure no more such incidents take place. “There is a proposal to construct a road within Thiruvanmiyur Kuppam and not on the beach. The local authorities have been informed to check the issue as soon as possible,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvanmiyur Kuppam is roughly two kilometres from the temple area.

This is the fourth instance of CRZ rules violation at the beach reported by the residents this year.In April this year, issues of debris dumping were reported, which, according to locals, is still persistent. Further, in May, residents alleged that materials for road laying were placed by an elected representative for an unauthorised road, linking East Coast Road (ECR) to residences on the beach.

Later in July, after complaints surfaced from locals, an illegal construction on the beach, adjacent to the Arupadaieedu temple, was stopped by the Corporation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.