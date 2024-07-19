GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alleged illegal road construction cited by locals at Thiruvanmiyur Beach again, Chennai Corporation to inspect

Local Councillor Kayalvizhi Jayakumar maintained that no such activities were ongoing at the beach

Published - July 19, 2024 02:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

R. Aishwaryaa
A patch of thar laid as on July 17 a pathway leading to the settlements on the Thiruvanmiyur Beach close to the Arupadaiveedu Temple under Ward 179, Zone XIII of the Greater Chennai Corporation. Credit:

A patch of thar laid as on July 17 a pathway leading to the settlements on the Thiruvanmiyur Beach close to the Arupadaiveedu Temple under Ward 179, Zone XIII of the Greater Chennai Corporation. Credit: | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Road construction is underway at Thiruvanmiyur Beach, close to the Arupadaiveedu Temple, which violates the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) regulations, according to residents of Ward 179 in Adyar under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

According to G.Surendran, a resident, said, “Work began on a small patch in the middle of a previous mud path, 10 days ago when heavy vehicles were seen transporting materials and laying bitumen. These activities were done very close to the sea. The erstwhile pathway connected the main road [East Coast Road] to the settlements on the beach.”

He claimed that a few years ago, debris was piled up at certain spots that were later flattened to pave the pathway. “They used to be narrow, but now they are getting wider, so heavy vehicles can ply easily. Now, there is an attempt to make them proper roads,” he added.

As per the public living close to the sea, the pathways and the road were put up with the support of elected representatives to facilitate ease of transport on the stretch.

Local Councillor Kayalvizhi Jayakumar maintained that no such activities were going on at the beach. “Corporation is looking at placing CCTV cameras in the area to keep it under surveillance,” she added.

An engineer for the Zone with the Chennai Corporation stated that regular inspections are ongoing to ensure no more such incidents take place. “There is a proposal to construct a road within Thiruvanmiyur Kuppam and not on the beach. The local authorities have been informed to check the issue as soon as possible,” he stated.

Thiruvanmiyur Kuppam is roughly two kilometres from the temple area.

This is the fourth instance of CRZ rules violation at the beach reported by the residents this year.In April this year, issues of debris dumping were reported, which, according to locals, is still persistent. Further, in May, residents alleged that materials for road laying were placed by an elected representative for an unauthorised road, linking East Coast Road (ECR) to residences on the beach.

Later in July, after complaints surfaced from locals, an illegal construction on the beach, adjacent to the Arupadaieedu temple, was stopped by the Corporation.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.