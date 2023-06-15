HamberMenu
Alleged engagement of minors in Aavin | NCPCR asks Chennai District Collector to intervene in issue

The NCPCR told the collector to submit a report within seven days

June 15, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated June 16, 2023 04:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

R. Sivaraman

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo motu cognisance of a news article of about 30 minors involved in ice packaging in the Aavin, Ambattur plant and also sought a detailed report, on June 13, from Chennai District Collector.

Also Read | No child labourers at Aavin’s Ambattur dairy: Minister Mano Thangaraj

The news article stated that 30 minors who were involved in the ice cream package had been protesting for the last two months because they were not paid for their work in the Aavin, Ambattur, said a communication to the district collector. The NCPCR sought the collector to intervene into the matter urgently and a factual report to be shared within seven days.

