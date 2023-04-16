Allegations of favouring Alstom are false: CMRL

April 16, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has denied the allegations that tender regulations were tweaked for the award of a contract in the Phase-I project.

On Friday, BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai had alleged that ₹200 crore was paid to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who was then Deputy Chief Minister, through two shell companies, for awarding the contract to a particular MNC.

‘Factually incorrect’

CMRL, in a statement, has said the allegations are “false” and “factually incorrect”. “It has been alleged that undue advantage was given to Alstom Transport during the procurement of rolling stock in 2010 for Phase I of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) by an addendum issued on the applicability of customs duty on the trains procured,” the statement said.

For Phase-I, which was funded by the Centre, the State government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), tenders were floated to purchase 42 four-coach trains. On September 23, 2009, the pre-qualification bid was called and four bidders pre-qualified. They were Alstom Transport SA, France, and Alstom Projects India Ltd; Bombardier Transportation Gmbh, Germany, and Bombardier Transportation India; CAF Spain-Mitsubishi Consortium; and BEML-Hyundai Rotem Consortium. CMRL said it issued an addendum because after the bids were invited, a notification was issued by the Centre with regard to ‘deemed export’ benefits for projects funded by JICA. “As per the above notification, projects funded by JICA were made eligible for ‘deemed exports’ benefits, meaning even if the manufacturing of products is done in India, the union excise duty exemption would be available to them, deeming them as the products exported to foreign countries,” the statement said.

It was not a specific policy change and was a “generic direction” to encourage and boost “local manufacturing in India” of products purchased for projects whose funding come from important international agencies. CMRL had invited bids prior to this notification and hence tender conditions had to be modified to bring down the cost and provide the benefits to the project. CMRL said it issued Addendum No. 4 to communicate to all the pre-qualified bidders the availability of ‘deemed exports’ benefits. “Further to this, Addendum 4A was issued seeking full details of tax components in the bid submission to facilitate equitable tender evaluation. In this addendum, it was also made clear that for evaluation of the bid, basic custom duty would not be considered, contrary to the allegation that customs duty was added to favour a bidder,” the statement said. Both addenda were issued at least 10 days before the submission of the tender and hence allegations that the addenda were issued after the financial bid was incorrect.

While Bombardier, Germany, didn’t meet a crucial technical criterion and did not qualify, the three other firms were the technically qualified bidders. On July 5, 2010, the financial bids were opened. Two of the three companies quoted according to the revised price schedule in Addendum 4A, but CAF Spain-Mitsubishi Consortium did not. As it was a serious violation, its bid was rejected, CMRL said. Hence, the L1 bidder was Alstom Transport SA, France, and Alstom Projects India Ltd, according to the tender process and not CAF Spain-Mitsubishi Consortium, CMRL said. On August 2, 2010, the bid was awarded and subsequently they supplied all the trains. “It is also pertinent to point out that every stage of the tender process — from the bid documents, addenda and final selection — was scrutinised and approved by JICA, in addition to the Board of CMRL, headed by the Secretary, Urban Development, Government of India,” the statement said. Also, the ‘deemed exports’ benefits helped CMRL purchase trains at ₹8.57 crore per coach, thus saving about ₹250 crore.

While the allegation that Alstom had faced penal action in different countries to get government projects through kickbacks are true, connecting it to this project of CMRL is “false” and “malicious”, the statement said. In the case where Alstom had agreed to pay $772 million to rectify the foreign bribery allegations, the U.S. Department of Justice said they were connected to projects in Indonesia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahamas and Taiwan; no Indian project was implicated. In a case in the U.K. that was investigated by the Serious Fraud Office , orders mention that Alstom paid bribes in Poland, India and Tunisia between 2000 and 2006. But this was not relevant to CMRL which did not exist during this period, having been conceived much later, after 2007, it said. “The alleged shell companies, Indo European Ventures Pte Ltd and Global King Technology Ltd, have also been implicated by the UK SFO only in the Delhi Metro Project and this has nothing to do with any procurement done by CMRL,” the statement said.