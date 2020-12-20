All-women police stations come under law & order DCs

DC, CAWC, will monitor cases of crime against women, children

All-women police stations in the city, which were thus far handled by the Deputy Commissioner, Crime Against Women and Children (CAWC), will henceforth function under the Deputy Commissioners in charge of law and order.

According to an order issued by City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, these stations will be monitored by the Deputy Commissioners concerned, through the range Assistant Commissioners, who will be in charge of routine administrative matters, including leave, daily station reports, inspection and visits.

The Deputy Commissioners in charge of law and order will closely monitor the registration, investigation and trial of cases at the all- women police stations. Their senior officers, including the Additional Commissioners, will monitor the functioning of these stations. The annual confidential reports of the all-women police station inspectors shall be initiated by the Assistant Commissioners and reviewed by the Deputy Commissioners. Transfers and other administrative functions will be handled by the office of Joint Commissioners.

The four Additional Deputy Commissioners, now supervising the functioning of the all-women police stations in four zones, through the Assistant Commissioners, will continue to do so and report to the Joint Commissioners concerned. They will attend meetings called by the Deputy Commissioner, Crime Against Women and Children.

According to the order, the Anti-Child Trafficking Unit, the Investigative Unit of Crime Against Women and Children, the Anti-Dowry Cell, the Juvenile Aid Protection Units and women and child helplines will function under the Deputy Commissioner, Crime Against Women and Children.

“The Deputy Commissioner, Crime Against Women and Children, will, however, be the nodal officer for coordinating issues related to crime against women and children and will monitor the cases, too. The officer will directly report to the city police commissioner. The officer shall also look after the welfare of the all-women police station staff and other women police personnel,” said a police officer.

Sudha Ramalingam, advocate and women rights activist, said that though this decision might be an attempt to decentralise the functioning of the wing, it would lead to overburdening of the Deputy Commissioners. “They are already busy with bandobast duties and regular work, and it would be hard for them to focus on crime against women and children, which is a niche and sensitive area,” she said. With the upcoming election, things would only become difficult, she added.

Andrew Sesuraj M, professor, Loyola Knowledge Hub for Excellence in Child Protection, felt that though the decision might have been made for administrative convenience, it defeated the purpose of a specialised wing for women and children. “All women police stations are meant exclusively for creating a positive environment for women and providing protection from gender-based and domestic violence and crime against children. If it is going to get mingled with law and order, the essence of creating a specialised wing will be lost,” he said.

However, police officers are positive that the decision will improve the functioning of the all-women police stations. “We cannot single out crimes against women from other crimes or law and order issues. Everything is interconnected. It will be easier for the Deputy Commissioners to handle crime against women and children, too. Besides, if the commissioner wants, he can transfer important cases to the Investigative Unit of Crime Against Women and Children...,” a senior officer said.