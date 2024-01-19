All Woman Police books case against couple for harassing Dalit girl, working as domestic aid 

January 19, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The All Women Police, Neelankarai, have booked a case against a couple — Anto and Serlina — son and daughter-in-law of DMK MLA I. Karunanidhi, for allegedly harassing an 18-year-old Dalit girl who was employed as their domestic aid.

The girl, employed as a domestic help at the house of the son of the ruling party MLA in Chennai, has alleged that she was physically tortured for several months and intimidated, besides being denied medical care.

A video testimony of the girl, belonging to the Scheduled Castes, from Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district, narrating how she was tormented by the MLA’s daughter-in-law was shared by Evidence, a Madurai-based organisation that works for the cause of Dalits.

Following the reports, the Greater Chennai City Police have initiated action. The city police said an investigation was conducted following information provided by Government Hospital, Ulundurpet on January 16. The hospital authorities had informed them that an 18-year-old girl had come for treatment with injuries on her body. She had further told them that she sustained the injuries while working in a house at Tiruvanmiyur in Chennai. Accordingly, the women police team led by the Inspector of Police, All Women Police, Neelankarai reached the hospital and held inquiries with the girl.

During investigation, the girl said that she used to work in an apartment in Tiruvanmiyur and the owners of the house — husband and wife — abused and beat her, the police said.

A case has been registered at the All Women Police Station, Neelankarai on the basis of a complaint given by the girl and further investigation is on.

