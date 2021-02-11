All set for Metro phase I extension line inauguration

CMRS issues final certificate of approval

Decks cleared for the inauguration of the 9-km Washermenpet-Wimco Nagar line under Chennai Metro Rail’s phase I extension project as Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on Wednesday issued final certificate of approval for starting operations, sources said.

On February 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this stretch which has been built at a cost of ₹3,770 crore.

A team of CMRS officials inspected the stretch for three days last week.

“They wanted a few additional documents with regard to signalling which was sent to them. Subsequently, after reviewing the reports, they issued the certificate on Wednesday,” an official said.

The CMRS inspected a host of safety and passenger facilities to check if it was safe for commuters to travel.

Meanwhile, Minister for Industries M.C. Sampath and principal secretary M.A. Siddiqui travelled in a train from Toll Gate till Wimco Nagar and reviewed the progress of the construction work in stations along the stretch.

“A majority of the work is over in all stations and only last minute work is on. This will be finished in a day or two. The whole stretch will illuminated on the eve of the inauguration,” an official said.