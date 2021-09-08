Chennai

All samples collected in Grove School test negative for COVID-19

A day after a school in the city was temporarily closed after a student tested positive for COVID-19, however, all other samples subsequently collected for testing from the staff and students came back negative.

The Grove School in Eldams Road, Teyampet, was closed on Monday after it was found that a student had tested positive for the disease. The student’s parents had initially tested positive for COVID-19 following which the student tested positive as well.

Following this, the school had immediately carried out tests and the campus is expected to be shut for a week. The Greater Chennai Corporation collected 103 samples from the school, which included teaching, non-teaching staff and students. All samples tested came back negative on Tuesday.


