All roads lead to Kosapet

It is the Sunday immediately before the festival; huge multi-coloured Ganeshas greet shoppers on the streets of Kosapet. The air is electric as artisans transform the busy lanes into a vivid canvas of creativity. Each stall brims with Ganesha idols made from mud and paper, presenting an array of imaginative interpretations of the beloved deity. There are shoppers bargaining hard to get the best price, and rickshaws ferrying idols wrapped in plastic covers through the narrow lanes.

It is common knowledge that Kosapet, the city’s clay doll capital, receives considerable footfall during festival time. The making of clay dolls begins in late January and around May, it is about painting them in vivid colours.

Sales start during Krishna Janmashtami and continue through Christmas. Ganesh Chaturthi and Golu idols decked up at homes for Dussehra make up their biggest sales.

For 27 years, artisan Selvarani P. and her children have built a life around making and selling clay dolls for different occasions. Their home is a showcase of Golu dolls, each with its own story told through size and design. As Selvarani shapes each clay Ganesha idol, she says that life has not always been easy for the family.

“The reputation I have earned comes from hard work. As a woman in a field dominated by men, I faced many challenges, but I stood firm and worked hard to overcome these obstacles,” says Selvarani.

The artisan says she has many loyal customers who come to her every year to select dolls crafted by her; some are sent abroad.

Finding mud and clay

There are at least 35 families that have been continuing the tradition of making clay idols. But this number has reduced over the years. Artisans face many challenges such as decreased availability of mud and clay for making dolls and ban on firing the dolls. Gurumurthy V., head of the Thiruneelakandar Thozhilalar Nala Sangam in Kosapet, says over 300 artisans involved in doll making are members of the association. “Due to firing restrictions, we also source idols from Puducherry and Kancheepuram but we do mould dolls here as well. Our artisans handle the final touches. We are ensuring our practices comply with government regulations, and we are awaiting approval to build kilns within the city,” says Gurumurthy.

Upskilling artisans

The work of the association extends beyond doll making. College students visit to learn about traditional techniques as part of their studies. Women in the community sometimes are invited to design institutions where they are given training in digital sales and modern art methods for sculpting and painting the dolls.

“Students come to see how we work on the moulds. We are invited to colleges to learn about contemporary sculpture and new techniques. This exchange has been valuable for our artisans. We have also started selling dolls online and have held exhibitions at some city colleges,” says Lakshmi G., an artisan. The association has helped many women artisans obtain “H-cards” from Delhi. “This enable us to access loans and set up stalls at various events. We also receive training on market techniques and tools every year, which supports our ongoing development,” says Gurumurthy.

What makes this market special

Many in the city will swear by the collection and quality of dolls made by artisans at Kosapet.

“My neighbour introduced me to artisan Selvarani and I buy most of my dolls from her. The craftsmanship and variety are remarkable, and each doll tells its own story. The quality is why I recommend her to people I know. Even my sister in the U.S. buys from her every year,” says Ramya S., a resident of Bangalore who is in the city.

Even those who do not have the tradition of setting up Golu at home prefer to shop for dolls at Kosapet.

Jayalakshmi R., a resident of Perungudi, for instance, loves collecting dolls. “Kosapet dolls are elegant and captivating. Much of my collection is from artisans here,” she says.

This year, market scene, Ayodhya Ramar and Karthigai Deepam are among the new Golu collection idol makers have displayed. Another major reason why individuals and cultural associations come to Kosapet is they get to customise the dolls, place pre-orders as well as get them at wholesale rates.

One can shop for dolls from ₹100 onwards.

