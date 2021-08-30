All poll promises will be kept, says Stalin

CHENNAI

30 August 2021 00:20 IST

CM inspects the newly constructed slum clearance board tenements

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday inspected the newly constructed Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenements at Gowthamapuram in Ramana Nagar here on Sunday.

TNSCB has built apartments with 840 units at a cost of ₹111.80 crore here. Although officials said that it was a routine visit as part of various programmes organised at the Chief Minister’s Assembly constituency of Kolathur, the visit gained significance due to the recent controversy over quality of construction of the new TNSCB tenements in Pulianthope.

In another event organised by Tangedco at Kolathur, Mr. Stalin inaugurated the work of readying 8,905 transformers at a cost of ₹625 crore.

Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji, and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu were present.

Mr. Stalin distributed certificates and sewing machines to 353 women, who completed skill training. He highlighted the steps taken by the DMK government for the welfare of women.

Pointing out that many women who took part in the function expressed their happiness regarding the waiver of bus fare in the State, he said the government would fulfil all such assurances given to the public during the election.