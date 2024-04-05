‘All persons with disabilities must vote’

April 05, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) can no longer be kept out of the development discourse, said Arman Ali, Executive Director, National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), on Thursday.

Addressing PwDs, their caregivers, and various organisations at a consultation here, Mr. Arman said that, according to the Election Commission (EC) of India statistics, there were one crore PwD voters in the country, and it was time that those votes mattered. He urged every single PwD to vote. “One crore votes can make a difference. The new slogan is ‘Nothing Without Us’. All of us pay taxes,” he said. A 10-point manifesto had been circulated among 600 organisations working for PwDs, and to 15,000 individuals. The manifesto, which had been shared among political parties, calls for bigger budgetary allocation for the sector, a 5% reservation in all levels of governance, and comprehensive health insurance. Jayshree Raveendran, Founder, Ability Foundation, said that it was time for political parties to ensure all types of persons have access to education, employment, and political representation to represent the interest of the community. We are not asking for special treatment or pity, but only equal opportunity. Our voices and perspectives matter, she said. Activist and Member of the State Advisory Board for Persons with Disabilities Smitha Sadasivan said that accessible elections have been a movement in the State for several years now. We have been looking at accessibility of polling booths. We have a checklist now, which supplements the one given by the EC. “The ramp, for instance, should have 1:12 gradient, and sturdy handrails,” she said.