All of Chennai’s 2,330 government buses get CCTV cameras, panic buttons to enhance safety

January 10, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s entire fleet now has these safety features; CCTV cameras have also been installed at 66 other bus termini and stops; the Integrated Command and Control Centre will respond to panic calls

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the ICCC building in the presence of Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar and HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) building and other safety equipment fitted in buses at a function held at the headquarters of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), in Chennai, on Tuesday.

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department Minister P.K. Sekarbabu presided over the function. 

According to a press release, the project involved the installation of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, along with panic buttons and loudspeakers in the total fleet of 2,330 MTC buses, and the ICCC, executed as part of measures to ensure the safety of women and children. The various safety projects were undertaken from funds of ₹72.25 crore allotted by the Central Government through the Nirbhaya Fund.  

A total of 6,990 CCTV cameras, 9,320 panic buttons and loudspeakers have been installed in all the buses and CCTV cameras have also been installed at 66 locations covering bus termini and bus stops . The two-storey ICCC building, which cost ₹4.72 crore, manned by 16 computer operators would act as the nerve centre for responding to any calls triggered when the panic buttons in the buses are pressed.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had earlier launched the first phase of the women and children safety project of the commissioning of CCTV cameras in 500 buses.

Transport department Secretary K. Gopal and MTC Managing Director A. Anbu Abraham, also participated in the function.

