All norms have been followed: Pachaiyappa’s interim administrator

Denying any violation of norms in the handling of affairs of the Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board, interim administrator P. Shanmugam said the appointment of an assistant professor of Tamil at Pachaiyappa’s College was “cancelled” and not “terminated.”
Responding to a report in The Hindu on the recent sit-in protest by the institution’s teachers, the former judge of the Madras High Court said an explanation was sought, and it was proven that the faculty had forged the experience certificate.
On the cancellation of the appointment of four principals to colleges under the trust, he said the court had declared their appointment as “null and void” and directed the interim administrator to redo the selection. It confirmed that the process was marred by irregularities and breached the University Grants Commission regulations. It also appointed a former Chief Justice as the Chairman of the selection committee.
Senior-most professors were appointed in their place, Mr. Shanmugam said. “Now the matter is pending before the Supreme Court and the status quo order has been passed and hence, the selection proceedings have been withheld,” he added.
