All New Year celebrations at hotels, resorts must end before 1 a.m.: T.N. Police

December 30, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have issued a set of guidelines to hotel and resorts along East Coast Road ahead of New Year’s eve celebrations

The Hindu Bureau

On New Year’s eve, bathing or taking revelers on boats into the sea is prohibited from Thiruvidanthai to Kadapakkam, the police have said. File photograph

The Chennai police have told the representatives of hotels and resorts to conclude all New Year celebrations before 1 a.m. 

Chengalpattu district Superintendent of Police V.V. Sai Praneeth and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mamallapuram, K. Jegadeesan held a meeting with representatives of hotels and resorts off East Coast Road which has more than 500 such establishments, and issued a set of guidelines that need to be followed. 

On New Year’s eve, bathing or taking revelers on boats into the sea is prohibited from Thiruvidanthai to Kadapakkam. Stringent action will be taken against those who violate this rule and their boats will be seized, said the SP. 

Vehicle checks will be conducted in Thiruvidanthai on ECR and SSN College, Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR). Only those who with pre-booked receipts from hotels and resorts shall be allowed. Representatives of hotels and resorts were told to send receipts or booking IDs to their guests for dinner.

Life guards should be posted along the beach stretches of their respective hotels. Closure of the swimming pool by at least by 6 p.m. is advisable and the bursting crackers at beaches is prohibited. Hotels and resorts should not allow narcotic drugs and other drugs on their premises, the police said.

