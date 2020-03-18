Chennai

All markets and small stores will function, says Chennai Corporation Commissioner

A scene at the Koyambedu market on Wednesday

A scene at the Koyambedu market on Wednesday   | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

A statement from the Commissioner countered a rumour about vegetable markets and stores shutting down in the city

Countering rumours in the city about markets and grocery stores shutting down and allaying residents’ anxieties, the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash clarified in a statement on Tuesday that all markets and small trade establishments would continue to function normally.

Rumours on social media and message sharing platforms claimed that the Corporation had ordered the closure of all vegetable and fruit markets including Koyambedu, Mylapore and Mambalam till March 31 as part of COVID -19 precautionary measures. The message further advised people to stock up on groceries and vegetables.

Several residents who received these messages were quite worried. “I thought it was true and rushed to the nearest supermarket. However the staff there told me that it was a fake message,” said K. Hari, a resident of Adambakkam.

In his statement, Mr. Prakash clarified that except establishments such as malls and theatres etc., other facilities like fruit and vegetable markets and meat and fish markets will remain open and all small grocery stores, small trade establishments and supermarkets will remain open .

“The aim is to prevent the spread of virus and not affecting the common man’s life. Some mischievous elements are creating rumours,” the Commissioner’s statement said.

