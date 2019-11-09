All is not well with Chennai Metro’s ticketing gates

In the light of increasing ridership in Chennai Metro Rail, one issue that has been cropping up offlate are glitches in automatic fare collection (AFC) gates.

There are nearly 400 such gates installed in 32 stations spread across the 45 km network that checks the smart cards of passegers and lets them enter the enter the paid area in the concourse level, only after which they can get access to platform to board the train.

Sources say, at least 20-25% of these gates develop glitches every now and then during the day and need to be fixed immediately so that passengers don’t face problems. “In many stations including Vadapalani, Chennai Central, AG-DMS, CMBT and Chennai airport, this problem persists. For instance, if it works for a few hours in the morning, all of a sudden, a red light starts to blink and the spares from another one have to be taken to set this one right. While this may sound rather easy, doing it constantly, is quite an ardous process for the staff,” an official added.

“This problem particularly becomes a issue for passengers on a Friday evening or the day before a bunch of public holidays when many leave for their home town. Take for instance, the day before Diwali, in stations like CMBT and Chennai airport, thousands of people were in queue and the AFC gates couldn’t handle it that speed,” another source said. “It took a few seconds for some of the AFC gates to allow passengers and some stopped working; passengers can agitated if we make them wait for long just to pass through these gates because, quite naturally, everyone wants to go to their destination quickly,” he added.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), however, only eight of them are faulty need to be fixed. “We are already looking at it and we will repair it at the earliest,” an official said.