All international flights likely to be operated from Chennai airport’s new terminal in June

May 03, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

A week into the trial run, Chennai airport’s new integrated terminal building has handled seven international flights to destinations such as Singapore, Dhaka and Kuwait.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said by May 20, they want to shift the operations of all narrow body aircraft and then begin the trial for the wide body aircraft. Full-fledged operations of all international flights is likely to start in this facility in the first week of June.

Earlier, the officials had said that by the end of April, operations of 35 narrow body aircraft in the airport is likely to be moved and by the end of May, wide body aircraft operations too will start services here.

“We want to carry out trials systematically, taking each airline a day, so that there are no glitches. There will be a smooth transition if we do it this way, causing no inconvenience to passengers. The trial run for wide body aircraft will start in the third week of May,” an official said.

So far, US Bangla has handled two flights (Chennai- Dhaka), IndiGo three flights (Chennai- Singapore and Chennai-Kuwait) and Air India two flights (Chennai-Singapore) respectively. Officials said the trial runs had been progressing without any issues.

The new integrated terminal building phase I, with an area of 1,36,295 sq. m, was inaugurated on April 8 and the trial runs commenced on April 25.