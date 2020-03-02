All India Hindu Mahasabha leader arrested in Chennai

The City Police on Monday arrested All India Hindu Mahasabha leader K. Srikandan, also known as Kodambakkam Sri, who faces allegations of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and cheating.

A senior police officer confirmed that he was arrested in the city based on two complaints of sexual harassment and another complaint of cheating. He is being subjected to interrogation and will be produced before a metropolitan magistrate court for remand.

Last January, the All Women Police, Kilpauk, booked Srikandan for sexually harassing a woman working in his office. Based on a complaint from the woman, 41, the police, after an enquiry, filed a first information report against him under Section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 354 A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The woman had joined the Mahasabha in 2016. Since Srikandan did not understand Hindi, she had visited Delhi and represented him at party meetings. She was given the State women’s wing secretary post. The complainant alleged that Srikandan made unwelcome sexual advances towards her. Upset over this, she sent her resignation by WhatsApp. However, Srikandan apologised to her and requested her to return to work. When she refused to do so, he continued harassing her and even threatened her. She accused him of engaging goons to intimidate her.

She lodged a complaint seeking police protection. Srikandan then absconded, and later obtained anticipatory bail. Subsequently, the Kilpauk Law and Order police booked another a case against him based on a complaint by Vimal Chand, a businessman who levelled cheating and criminal intimidation charges against Srikandan.