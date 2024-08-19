All hearts on the traffic signal

Have you noticed the heart-shaped red traffic lights at busy junctions? If not, Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) wants you to take note of these hearts, smile and drive stress-free.

As part of the ongoing Zero Accident Day campaign, GTCP has installed these hearts on busy junctions across the city. Signals at EVR Salai, Kamarajar Salai and near Gemini flyover were among the first to see the change. Many more signals are expected to turn into hearts soon.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (traffic headquarters) Bhaskaran K. of the Greater Chennai Traffic Police explains that the initiative aims to subliminally help people drive with less stress.

“Motorists generally get frustrated and agitated seeing the signal turn red. By changing them to a heart symbol, we hope to reduce that. Besides, heart symbolises kindness, calmness, love and positivity,” says Bhaskaran.

The larger aim of this campaign is to reduce accidents as GCTP has been running a 20-day Zero Accident Day campaign, ending on August 26.

“This isn’t a one-day campaign. We are committed to ensuring that Chennai remains accident-free in the future as well,” says Bhaskaran.

Many youngsters seem to have taken note of this campaign.

Divya Muthukumaran, a resident of Old Washermenpet, feels this initiative should continue in some form to prevent commuters from getting annoyed at red signals. It should also encourage them to follow traffic rules.

Aishwarya S. from R.A.Puram says seeing something catchy on the signal post will encourage motorists to stop rather than jump the signal