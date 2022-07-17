All girls clear ICSE Class X exams in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 99.98 in the ICSE Class 10 exams conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 99.98 in the ICSE Class 10 exams conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the results of which were announced on Sunday evening. All the 2,201 girls who appeared for the exams cleared it.

In Tamil Nadu, 4,869 students appeared for the exams from 100 ICSE schools. Of the 2,668 boys who appeared for the exam, only one did not clear it.

Equal weightage was given to both the term 1 and term 2 exams conducted by the CISCE for the 2021-22 academic year. The marks of these exams as well as the internal assessments were added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects.

M. Vishwa, a student of Virudhunagar TSM Manickam Nadar Janaki Ammal School, Madurai, and Shrabasti Chakraborty from NPS International, Chennai, topped the State merit list released by the CISCE with 99.20%.

Bharath Kumar from Lakshmi School, Madurai, Sri Hari from Jeevana School, Madurai, and A.G. Vasig from Brindavan Vidyalaya, Thiruvanaikoil, scored 99%.

Shivani A.C from Kaumaram Sushila International Residential School, Coimbatore; Christina Moses from St. Patrick’s High School, Adyar; Abhimanyu Pant and Shrenika Raj from NPS International, Chennai; and Gauhet Poddar from Sishya, Chennai, all scored 98.80%.