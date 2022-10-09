All fair price shops in Tamil Nadu to be ISO certified: Food Secretary

So far, a total of 84 shops have been certified, including 40 in Theni, 17 in Tiruvallur, nine in Namakkal and four in Kancheepuram

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 09, 2022 22:55 IST

J. Radhakrishnan | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

The Food and Cooperation Department will go in for ISO certification of around 35,000 fair shops in the State, Food Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting a fair price shop in Tiruvallur district that had been recently certified, he said they planned to take up upgradation and improvement of 75 shops in each district.

“Eventually, we will cover all the shops. The idea is to improve the facilities and services for consumers. Since our State has a universal public distribution system, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is stressing on the need for consumer satisfaction. We are looking to retain the certification for a period of three years,” he said.

So far, a total of 84 shops have been certified, including 40 in Theni, 17 in Tiruvallur, nine in Namakkal and four in Kancheepuram. The process of certification began two months ago and was carried out after internal and external audits.

“In addition to ration shops, the Cooperative Department has given a drive for cooperative departmental stores, consumer marketing societies, pharmacies and processing units like Mangalam brand,“ Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

