All eyes on upcoming pre-monsoon low-pressure area, which will influence weather in Tamil Nadu

May 03, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

A low-pressure area that is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 7 or May 8 will decide whether the prevailing pleasant weather and fairly widespread rain in the State would continue, or if the searing heat would return.

The month of May has started on a wet note in most parts of the State due to widespread rain of heavy to very heavy intensity in many places. Peaking mercury level plummeted by several notches on Tuesday. According to the India Meteorological Department, nearly 60 weather stations recorded heavy rain and 13 of them received very heavy rain.

Vanamadevi in Cuddalore district received maximum rain of 19 cm as of 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Rainy weather continued through the day with different places recording light to moderate rainfall. Valparai and Tirunelveli were among the places that received nearly 4 cm of rain till 5.30 p.m. The maximum temperature dipped by two to seven degree Celsius than average. Cuddalore district, which experienced a heavy downpour, logged 28.2 degree Celsius — nearly 7.7 degree Celsius lower than the day’s average in May.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said a combination of weather factors brought widespread rain in the State this summer. Besides the meeting point of westerlies-easterlies in lower level of atmosphere, tropical wave influence and increase in moisture flux convergence in land areas triggered thunderstorms and heavy rains. “We also have east to west moving Rossby waves and west to east moving Madden-Julian Oscillation in the ocean region surrounding southern peninsular region.”

Districts in the Western Ghats, including the Nilgiris and Theni, and interior districts like Namakkal and Salem have bright prospects of heavy to very heavy rain in some parts till Thursday. Chennai may receive moderate rain/thunderstorms in some areas till Thursday and experience a dip in temperature by around 33-34 degree Celsius.

While weather systems in May is common, what’s rare is its proximity to Tamil Nadu coast and its influence of rain in the State.

On the upcoming low-pressure area, Mr. Balachandran said the Bay of Bengal would churn pre-moosoon weather disturbances during May. However, 80%-90% would recurve and travel to other parts like West Bengal or Myanmar. This would mean an increase in temperature level. These systems have rarely touched the Tamil Nadu coast.

Recalling cyclone Roanu, which came close to the Tamil Nadu coast in May 2016, he said: “We are monitoring the system on whether it would draw more strength. Chances of rain in Tamil Nadu will depend on its path.”