‘All eligible beneficiaries to be vaccinated free of cost’

Special Correspondent July 14, 2022 22:30 IST

All eligible beneficiaries aged between 18 and 59 should be given free vaccine at the government facilities, says Directorate of Public Health

All Deputy Directors of Health Services have been instructed to start administration of precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine for all eligible beneficiaries aged between 18 and 59 at all Government Vaccination Centres from July 15. The vaccination for all beneficiaries above the age of 18 and have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine must be continued till 30 September, said an official communication from T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. The decision, the communication said, follows instructions from the Centre directing all Deputy Directors of Health Services to conduct COVID Vaccine Amrit Mahotsava to be implemented for 75 days as Jan Abhiyan for eligible beneficiaries on completion of six months (26 weeks) from the date of administration of second dose, which should be the same vaccine type used during the 1 st and 2 nd doses. During the Jan Abhiyan, special workspace vaccination camps should be held at large office complexes, industrial establishments, railway stations, inter-State bus stations, schools and colleges and tourist sites. In all such camps, vaccination must be done mandatorily through the Co-WIN site and vaccination certificate provided.



