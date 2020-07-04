All efforts on to enforce lockdown: police chief

Commissioner of Police Mahash Kumar Aggarwal said police personnel have been making all efforts to enforce the lockdown and contain COVID-19 spread.
Accompanied by Additional Commissioner of Police (South) R. Dhinakaran and other officials, Mr. Aggarwal visited the IIT Madras campus where over 100 police personnel have been under quarantine. He enquired about their health and the treatment given to them.
Later, Mr. Aggarwal told presspersons that the State government was trying its best to contain COVID-19. Although the number of cases was higher, excellent medical arrangements were in place and proper medical treatment was being given to patients. The number of persons tested was high in Tamil Nadu compared to other States, he said.
“Whatever instructions are given to us by the State government, we are taking all out efforts to implement them. We also use police vehicles such as patrolling vehicles and others which are fitted with public address system to create awareness,” he said. In every police district, police were holding meetings with vendors on how to implement government rules and advisory during the lockdown and after the lockdown was relaxed, he added.
