All departments in T.N. to formulate gender budgets

Aim is to keep gender perspective in policy development, implementation and review

The Tamil Nadu government has called for the formulation of gender budgets in all its departments. A government order to this effect has been issued by the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment. The guidelines have also been framed.

Gender budgeting, according to the guidelines, is keeping a gender perspective in policy or programme development, implementation and review. This is also expected to bring about budget transparency and accountability.

Checklist for schemes

New schemes will have to pass through a gender checklist. A gender analysis of all schemes and policies, which are released from 2022-23, will be carried out, and slotted in four categories under a gender lens classification. These are gender transformative, responsive, neutral, and blind.

Each department will need to form a gender budget cell, to be manned by one or two staff members from the budget cell thereof. The existing schemes will also go through a gender responsive review.

Analysis of issues

The gender cell will have to identify a maximum of six largest programmes in terms of budget allocation and conduct an analysis of the gender issues addressed by them.

The cell will also collect data periodically to measure the impact of the programmes on both men and women for the gender budgeting to be done on the basis of evidence. It will also suggest further policy interventions and organise capacity-building workshops for officials.

The gender budget cell will also need to undertake special initiatives to ensure that women have a better access to services and they are active participants in the decision-making process.

An announcement was made in the Assembly earlier this year by Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan on the formulation of gender budgets in all departments.