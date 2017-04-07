‘All buses should halt at Mahalakshmi Nagar bus stop’

Commuters boarding buses at the Mahalakshmi Nagar bus stop on Tambaram Velachery Main Road have requested the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) ensure all route numbers halt at the facility. As the bus stop is located near the intersection of Chitlapakkam Main Road and Tambaram Velachery Main Road, a few route numbers do not halt when the signal turns green. They do this to facilitate free flow of vehicular traffic, but it’s at the cost of bus commuters.

The route numbers halt after crossing the intersection. Due to this, commuters have to run to board the buses. They run the risk of being hit as they have to cross the intersection, which is generally very busy. Some commuters wait at the intersection, and not the bus stop, for their route numbers. They could also be seen signalling to the drivers to stop. “When no commuter has to alight at the bus stop, some buses drivers go on without halting at this stop,” says K. R. Krishna, a commuter. The bus stop wears a squalid look and draws vagabonds, which has resulted in commuters standing in the open. On the other side of Velachery Main Road —towards East and West Tambaram — the bus stop is located after the intersection posing no difficulty to commuters, and vehicle users.

Chennai Traffic Police official, on conditions of anonymity, said, “The signals were installed without conducting a viability study. The traffic police were not consulted either. There have been many complaints from commuters and road users arising from the location of a signal near the bus stop. The Traffic Police has to work jointly with the Metropolitan Transport Corporation to resolve this problem.”

MTC officials said that they can only train the drivers to stop at the designated halting points. In Bangalore, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has launched Intelligent Transport System (ITS) to address several problems of commuters, which include bus deviations, wrong amount charged, and late buses. The same system should be introduced in Chennai by the State Government, the officials added.