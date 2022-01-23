Chennai

All animals at Vandalur zoo test negative

Taking no chances: Samples were collected from 21 fields in Vandalur zoo a few days ago.   | Photo Credit: HAND_OUT_EMAIL

After nearly 70 of its workers tested positive for COVID-19 on January 13, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park said on Saturday that all samples collected from animals have tested negative for the virus. The authorities temporarily closed down the zoo from January 17 as a precautionary and emergency measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to animals.

With the 70 workers kept in isolation, there was a shortage of staff.

Samples were collected from 21 fields, including 11 lions, four leopards and six tigers and sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal.

The results for all the samples showed negative for SARS CoV-2, a release said.


