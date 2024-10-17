All 6,963 complaints attended to on October 16: Greater Chennai Corporation

All 6,963 complaints received by Greater Chennai Corporation’s control room were addressed.

From 6 p.m. on October 15 to 6 p.m. on October 16, Chennai received an average of 131 mm rainfall due to the northeast monsoon. It affected many parts.

According to GCC, out of 542 reported waterlogged locations, rainwater was cleared from 501 areas as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, with efforts ongoing in the remaining spots. The Corporation deployed 1,223 motor pumps for clearing inundation.

The GCC reported 77 fallen trees on Tuesday and Wednesday, all of which were removed. Relief efforts through 300 relief centres are underway — as of 6 p.m. 1,368 people from low-lying areas were sheltered in 36 of these centres.

Traffic was open in all 22 subway routes in the city from Wednesday evening. Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force — four teams each — were deployed across various locations, with 103 boats prepared for rescue operations in flood-affected areas. Special medical camps have also been conducted at 204 locations to address public health concerns.

Meanwhile, State Highways Department officials said they had taken up temporary patch works on 370 km of roads. It has enumerated over 200 potholes of various sizes on roads including Mudichur Road, TPP Road, Manali - Mathur Road. At present, wet mix is being used to close the potholes on the carriageway. Permanent repairs would be taken up after the rains, said officials.