Alex Black's magic show concludes today
If you like to watch magic shows and haven’t yet had the chance to see Russian magician Alex Black in action, the last of his shows this season is slated for June 19. There are two shows — 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Russian Cultural Centre in Alwarpet.
According to a press release here, Mr. Black will be showcasing his light pixel laser magic at the shows which are being held in commemoration of the 50th year of the Russian Cultural Centre and the 25th year of the Indo Russian Chamber of Commerce.
For details and tickets, call 7397389991. Tickets can be booked online on bookmyshow and Paytm Insider.
