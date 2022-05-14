Alert govt. health care staff get man arrested for raping minor girl

The 13-year-old victim had taken her baby to hospital for treatment

The All Women Police, Pulianthope, arrested a 50-year-old man who allegedly raped his lover’s minor daughter and impregnated her. The police also booked the victim's mother for failing to report the assault.

The crime came to light when the girl took her baby to a health facility run by the Greater Chennai Corporation. The staff at the health centre noticed the age of the baby’s mother on the Aadhaar card and informed Childline and the police.

Initial inquiry revealed that the girl was sexually assaulted by the man who visited their house regularly. The girl stopped going to school after she became pregnant. She was under the care of her 38-year-old mother for nine months. The woman handled the delivery in the bathroom at home.

The police registered a case against the 50-year-old man and the woman under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested them.