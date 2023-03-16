ADVERTISEMENT

‘ALERT Being’ awards presented

March 16, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian presented “ALERT Being” awards and launched ALERT Awareness Cell Phone Radio

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Thursday presented “ALERT Being” awards and launched ALERT Awareness Cell Phone Radio, which will take first aid awareness to rural Tamil Nadu.

According to a press release, the sixth edition of “ALERT Being” awards was presented to persons who have contributed to society by saving human lives.

ALERT, a voluntary non-profit organisation, presented the awards in different categories such as for individuals, organisations and people going beyond the call of duty to 13 persons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajesh Trivedi, co-founder and managing trustee, ALERT, said the radio, a two-way communication Interactive Voice Response System, was launched to eradicate misinformation and disinformation about first aid and emergency response management, the release said.

S. Gowri, Vice-Chancellor of University of Madras; V. M. Muralidharan, chairman and Kala Balasundaram, founder-trustee of the NGO, were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US