‘ALERT Being’ awards presented

March 16, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Thursday presented “ALERT Being” awards and launched ALERT Awareness Cell Phone Radio, which will take first aid awareness to rural Tamil Nadu.

According to a press release, the sixth edition of “ALERT Being” awards was presented to persons who have contributed to society by saving human lives.

ALERT, a voluntary non-profit organisation, presented the awards in different categories such as for individuals, organisations and people going beyond the call of duty to 13 persons.

Rajesh Trivedi, co-founder and managing trustee, ALERT, said the radio, a two-way communication Interactive Voice Response System, was launched to eradicate misinformation and disinformation about first aid and emergency response management, the release said.

S. Gowri, Vice-Chancellor of University of Madras; V. M. Muralidharan, chairman and Kala Balasundaram, founder-trustee of the NGO, were present.