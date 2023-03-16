HamberMenu
‘ALERT Being’ awards presented

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian presented “ALERT Being” awards and launched ALERT Awareness Cell Phone Radio

March 16, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Thursday presented “ALERT Being” awards and launched ALERT Awareness Cell Phone Radio, which will take first aid awareness to rural Tamil Nadu.

According to a press release, the sixth edition of “ALERT Being” awards was presented to persons who have contributed to society by saving human lives.

ALERT, a voluntary non-profit organisation, presented the awards in different categories such as for individuals, organisations and people going beyond the call of duty to 13 persons.

Rajesh Trivedi, co-founder and managing trustee, ALERT, said the radio, a two-way communication Interactive Voice Response System, was launched to eradicate misinformation and disinformation about first aid and emergency response management, the release said.

S. Gowri, Vice-Chancellor of University of Madras; V. M. Muralidharan, chairman and Kala Balasundaram, founder-trustee of the NGO, were present.

