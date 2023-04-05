HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alarm buttons in smart poles not used as people are unaware of the feature

There is a dedicated team of 25 people and each one in the team is assigned a specific task from monitoring the feed for passive surveillance, flooding to solid waste management in the purview of the smart poles

April 05, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The smart poles put up by the Greater Chennai Corporation as part of the smart city project are fitted with alarm buttons that those in distress can use to contact the police.

The smart poles put up by the Greater Chennai Corporation as part of the smart city project are fitted with alarm buttons that those in distress can use to contact the police. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Fifty smart poles installed by the Greater Chennai Corporation in 2021, with fish-eye cameras, panic buttons, air pollution and flood sensors and wi-fi connectivity have been placed in specific locations and provide inputs in the form of data to various departments. 

The smart poles are part of a ₹150-crore project of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Ripon Buildings. Various state-of-the-art technologies and installations such as flood sensors and air quality index sensors are a part of this.

“The pole collects relevant data which we can analyse and react to,” said an official of Chennai Smart City Ltd. The official added that during floods, action can be taken based on the information collected and transmitted to the ICCC. 

The smart poles are fitted with alarm buttons that those in distress can use to contact the police. However, many women are unaware of this facility as it is not prominently displayed. Even a senior Corporation official admitted that the panic button had not been used many times since 2021 and some calls turned out to be prank calls. “In case the call is genuine, it is forwarded to the nearest police stations with the exact location,” said the official.

The other features of the smart pole such as the camera, wi-fi and speakers are more popular. “During COVID-19, the cameras were used to detect crowd and the locations of vaccination camps were announced through speakers,” said a Corporation official. In case of any crime or suspicious incident, the camera feed is shared with the police.

There is a dedicated team of 25 people and each one of the team member is assigned a specific task from monitoring the feed for passive surveillance, flooding to solid waste management in the purview of the smart pole. Eighteen out of the 50 poles have been fitted with environment sensors.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.