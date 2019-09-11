Chennai

Alagiri’s plea on poll rolls

K.S. Alagi

K.S. Alagi   | Photo Credit: R.Ragu

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri has asked party cadre to check if the revisions made by the Election Commission to the electoral rolls between September 1 and 30 are free of errors.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said the EC officials were undertaking door-to-door verification of voters. “I request the Congress district presidents to engage our cadre to see if the additions and deletions are correct,” he said.

