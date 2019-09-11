Alagiri’s plea on poll rolls

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri has asked party cadre to check if the revisions made by the Election Commission to the electoral rolls between September 1 and 30 are free of errors.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said the EC officials were undertaking door-to-door verification of voters. “I request the Congress district presidents to engage our cadre to see if the additions and deletions are correct,” he said.