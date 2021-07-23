Alagiri wants Modi to quit over Pegasus scandal

The BJP has dismantled the very foundations of democracy, says TNCC chief

The Modi government should resign over the Pegasus hacking scandal, demanded Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Thursday. He charged that the BJP has dismantled the very foundations of India’s democracy.

Leading a protest of Congress cadres to “lay siege” to the Raj Bhavan in Chennai, Mr. Alagiri said the snooping scandal had proved that the Modi government was a dictatorship and that Home Minister Amit Shah should have taken responsibility and resigned; Mr. Modi must submit a White Paper on the floor of Parliament.

“They have gone against the basic principles of the Constitution. India’s security itself has become a question mark,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri claimed this type of activity could compromise India’s security as even the Army chief’s conversations could be intercepted and might be given to China and Pakistan.

Nearly 500 Congress cadres tried to march to the Raj Bhavan from Chinna Malai after garlanding the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statue but were prevented by the police from reaching the Governor’s premises.