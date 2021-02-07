Alagiri to press for closure of Kodungaiyur dump

CHENNAI

07 February 2021 01:59 IST

‘No steps taken for the last 10 years’

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri will launch a signature campaign on Sunday demanding the closure of Kodungaiyur dumpyard.

The Congress leader will launch the campaign from the main entrance of the dump on Sunday evening and the campaign would be headed by J. Dillibabu, president, North Chennai West Congress Committee, according to a statement.

A danger to people

Mr. Alagiri said the dump had been causing pollution and health hazard to people living nearby. He alleged that the ruling AIADMK government and the Greater Chennai Corporation had not taken any steps to address the problems faced by residents of the locality in the last 10 years.

Advertising

Advertising